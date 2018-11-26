One dead, one wounded in burglary at Moss Point home, police say.

One person has died and another was critically wounded in a shooting that began as a burglary, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
The one who was killed does not live at the home where it happened Sunday morning, Ashley said.
Police were notified of gunshots about 8:03 a.m. near McCall and Frderick streets, he said. The area is just south of East Park Elementary School.
The wounded man was taken to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, Alabama.
Ashley said he expects to release details on Monday.
Police have reported at least six homicides since January.
In the most high-profile homicide, one man was killed and two were wounded in a home invasion during a Super Bowl Party. The armed robbery and burglary were on Bellview Street.
That shooting, said to be gang-related, drew comments on safety issues and pleas for witness cooperation from concerned citizens in a meeting at City Hall in March.
