Driver with kids in car fled for 20 miles, Coast police say. Here’s why she was wanted.

Two children took an unexpected ride in a stolen car on Thanksgiving morning while their driver fled through two Coast cities, at times crossing medians and driving in the wrong direction, police said.
The woman who led police on a low-speed pursuit of some 20 miles was driving a stolen Toyota and the children with her were unrestrained, police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
The children are not her own but are children she knows, he said.
The woman is accused of stealing the car from a friend she’d know for a few years, investigators determined.
The car had been spotted about 10 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 90 near Veterans Avenue. Officers found the car farther east near the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, but the driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop, De Back said.
The woman crossed the Biloxi Bay Bridge and drove through Ocean Springs and Gautier, where she tried to avoid sharp sticks police put on the highway. She lost control and struck some trees and damaged the car but continued driving, he said.
Along the way, she crossed into opposite lanes and drove toward oncoming traffic, but no injuries were reported, De Back said.
She stopped the car in Pascagoula.
Police identified the woman as 35-year-old Allison Latrice Appleton of Gulfport. She was not injured in the Gautier crash but was taken to a hospital, he said.
Appleton faces charges of felony eluding and auto theft.
Appleton was being held at the Harrison County jail.
Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain set bonds that total $55,000.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments