LSU fans face manslaughter charges after deadly bar fight with Bama fan

An Alabama fan so badly beaten in a Ponchatoula bar early Sunday morning that he was placed on life support died Tuesday, according to Ponchatoula police.
Two arrests were made in the death of Robert Bowers, 46, police said. The reasons for the argument were still unclear as of late Wednesday.
Azia Crockett, 27, and Ryan Anthony, 24, have been charged with one count each of felony manslaughter and turned themselves in to police. They were booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail.
Bowers was taken to University Medical Center after authorities discovered him unconscious at the bar.
Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson said Wednesday that investigators were still trying to determine what led to the fight between the Alabama fan and two LSU fans.
