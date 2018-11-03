A frame from a surveillance video shows a man wearing a Halloween mask pointing a hand gun as he attempts to rob the Community Bank on Pass Road in Gulfport on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018.
Crime

Gulfport police seek armed bank robber

By Sun Herald

November 03, 2018 01:29 PM

Gulfport

Gulfport police are looking for a man they say tried to rob the Community Bank on Pass Road on Saturday morning.

A press release said the man was wearing a Halloween mask when he demanded money from a teller. The man was armed with a handgun. The bank employee locked herself in a room and called police. The would-be robber fled without any cash. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a short man aged 20-to 30 wearing all black clothing. Police released photos of the man taken by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or at www.mscrimestoppers.com.

