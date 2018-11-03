Gulfport police seek armed bank robber

Gulfport police are looking for a man they say tried to rob the Community Bank on Pass Road on Saturday morning.

A press release said the man was wearing a Halloween mask when he demanded money from a teller. The man was armed with a handgun. The bank employee locked herself in a room and called police. The would-be robber fled without any cash. No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a short man aged 20-to 30 wearing all black clothing. Police released photos of the man taken by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or at www.mscrimestoppers.com.

