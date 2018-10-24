Lewis County judge R.W. Buzzard pursues inmates during attempted escape
Courthouse security footage shows Lewis County Judge R.W. Buzzard chase after two inmates who attempted to escape his courtroom in Chehalis, Wash., on Oct. 16, 2018. The judge grabs one escapee just as he’s primed to exit the building.
Biloxi High School principal Marcus Beaudreaux talks about the lockdown at his school and the adjacent Junior High School on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018 after a man who had been shot walked into the high school lobby.
Sun Herald reporter Margaret Baker covered the murder of Alabama trans teenager Mercedes Williamson's by Josh Vallum. It helped lead to the first federal hate crime conviction in the killing of a transgender person.
Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.
A 37-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana man named Alton Sterling was shot and killed by police officers early Tuesday morning in an incident captured on video that has been widely circulated online. The graphic video, captured outside a convenience s
In February 2006, Jessie Lee Williams of Gulfport was arrested misdemeanor charges. When he was brought into the Harrison County Adult Detention center, he was brutally beaten by jailer Ryan Teal and others. Williams died two days later.
Overdoses on synthetic cannabinoids, sometimes known as K2 or Spice, are the latest deadly epidemic in Florida Prisons. The Florida Department of Corrections suspects K2 is behind a dramatic uptick in prison deaths.
Surveillance video from an Aldi grocery store shows an elderly woman shopping while her purse sits just inches away from her in a shopping cart. The thief reaches into the victim’s purse, grabs the victim's wallet and flees the store.
State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you.
