Man suspected in 5 killings in Louisiana found living in Waveland, sheriff says

A Louisiana man suspected in up to five separate murders was found living in Waveland, sheriff’s officials said.
Darrell Williams Jr. and his wife, Casi Williams, have been arrested by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, said Cmdr. Jeremy Skinner in a press release.
The agency first received information from the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office that Williams could be in the area, as well as a warrant for his arrest.
“Williams is believed to be responsible for up to five separate murders that occurred in the Bienville Parish area,” Skinner said in the release.
Deputies found the Williams’ address, an apartment on Waveland Avenue, then found the couple during a traffic stop.
At around 4 p.m. Tuesday deputies stopped their vehicle and found marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun.
Darrell Williams was arrested on the outstanding murder warrant and Casi was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana while operating a vehicle.
When deputies searched the apartment, Skinner said, they found 3.5 pounds of marijuana, digital scales and $11,000 in cash. Casi also faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute.
“We are grateful that we were able to take Williams into custody without any injury to him or our deputies,” said Sheriff Ricky Adam. “We are even happier that our ability to work so well with Bienville Parish allowed us to get someone wanted for murder off the streets in our community.”
The case is ongoing and the Hancock County Criminal Investigations Division is working with Beinville Parish.
Comments