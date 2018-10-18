There’s a $10K reward for arsonist who set two large structures on fire at Coast shipyard.

A fire that caused about $2.5 million in damages at a Moss Point shipyard is being investigated as an arson case, officials said as they announced a reward of up to $10,000.
Two large buildings at VT Halter Marine were set on fire in September at the shipyard off Elder Ferry Road. Who started it, and why, remain unknown.
Reward money is being offered to the person who gives information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
The money is offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office, ATF announced Thursday.
The fire was discovered about 6 a.m. Sept. 11 and the Moss Point Fire Department put out the flames, ATF said in a news release.
The next day, a state fire marshal and special agents with the ATF field office in Gulfport joined Moss Point police and the Jackson County Fire Marshal’s Office at the scene. They determined the fire was intentionally set.
You can give a tip several ways: Call ATF at 1-888-283-3473 (or 1-888-ATF-FIRE) or the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 1-601-359-1061 or 1-888-648-0877.
Or give an anonymous tip through the ReportIt app, available on Google Play or on the Apple App Store. Or give a tip via reportit.com.
VT Halter Marine provides shipbuilding services in the U.S. and to international markets. The shipyard also provides engineering, production and ship repairs.
