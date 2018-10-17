Biloxi High put on lockdown after gunshot victim enters school lobby

Biloxi High School was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a person with a gunshot wound came into the school lobby to ask for help.
Parents of students were notified in a recorded phone message Wednesday afternoon.
The wounded person, who is not a student, was shot near the campus, the message said.
A 20-year-old man was wounded, and said he was sitting in his car at the Sports Complex when someone shot him, Biloxi School District spokeswoman Jennifer Pyron said.
“Per safety procedures, the school was immediately put on lockdown,” Pyron said. “Biloxi PD is on campus and campus is secure. All students are accounted for and safe.”
Police halted school bus routes and car riders during the investigation.
The shooting apparently occurred on the nearby soccer field at AJ Holloway Sports Complex on the school’s east side.
