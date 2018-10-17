Crime

October 17, 2018 3:05 PM

Coast paramedic accused of sexually assaulting woman during ambulance ride, sheriff says

By Robin Fitzgerald

A woman has accused a paramedic of sexually assaulting her during an ambulance ride from George County to Singing River Hospital, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

The woman, 38, reported it happened Sept. 16 while the paramedic was tending to her during transit, Ezell said.

The woman reported it to campus police at the hospital.

Campus police and sheriff’s investigators checked the ambulance and gathered other possible evidence that investigators will present to a grand jury, Ezell said.

Deputies arrested James Lavelle Walley, 54, on a sexual battery charge Tuesday.

Walley is employed by ASAP EMS ambulance service based in Laurel, Ezell said.

Walley was held overnight with no bond at the Jackson County jail.

County Judge T. Larry Wilson set his bond at $20,000 in an initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

