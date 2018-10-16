Man shot during robbery near Courthouse Road. Police want help to ID the shooter.

A shooting during a robbery wounded a man in the Bayou View neighborhood near Courthouse Road, police say.
Investigators want the public’s help with information that could identify the shooter from the incident, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The shooting was reported about 12:01 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 1400 block of Tally Ho Circle, south of Champlin Street.
Patrol officers, detectives and a crime-scene unit went to the neighborhood and they found a man whose gunshot wound was not believed to be life-threatening, Fulks said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
Or give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers gives rewards for information leading to an arrest in a felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous, even while collecting a reward.
Comments