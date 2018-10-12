Clothes, jewelry Coast teen bought with stolen McDonald’s money will cost him in years.

A 19-year-old, one of two young men who robbed a McDonald’s on Courthouse Road at gunpoint, said during his plea hearing this week that he spent his half of the stolen money on clothes and jewelry.
Titus Daniels-Young held the gun on three employees and a customer while he robbed the McDonald’s with Kyle Monroe, also 19.
Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson this week sentenced Daniels-Young to 12 years in prison and Monroe to 10 years in prison after both pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a news release from the District Attorney’s Office says. They will not be eligible for parole.
Daniels-Young had on red gloves and Monroe was wearing a skeleton mask when they walked into the McDonald’s at 10 p.m. in January 2017. They forced the customer into the bathroom and three employees into the office.
They then ordered the employees to open the safe and also took money from cash registers. McDonald’s reported that the teenagers took $1,300.
Tips from the community helped Gulfport police catch the suspects. Investigators found the red gloves and skeleton mask in an abandoned house. Crime lab testing revealed DNA from the young men on the gloves and mask.
