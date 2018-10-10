Man arrested for taking cellphone video under woman’s dress at Biloxi store, police say

A man has been arrested for taking a cellphone video under a woman’s dress while she was shopping at Dollar General, police say.
Officers called to the store on Pass Road said a woman complained that the man had dreadlocks and was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt.
He had just left the store when officers arrived, Police Maj. Christopher De Back said in a press release.
Police found Frankie Denor McClendon Jr. near the store, De Back said.
McClendon gave officers permission to search his phone, and they found a video showing the victim from underneath her dress, he said.
Police arrested McClendon on a charge of photographing for lewd purposes, a felony.
McClendon was held at the Harrison County jail on a $10,000 bond.
The penalty for taking lewd pictures is five years in prison, or 10 years if the victim is younger than 16.
