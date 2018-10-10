Frankie Denor Mcclendon Jr.
Frankie Denor Mcclendon Jr. Biloxi Police Department
Frankie Denor Mcclendon Jr. Biloxi Police Department

Crime

Man arrested for taking cellphone video under woman’s dress at Biloxi store, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

October 10, 2018 04:11 PM

Biloxi

A man has been arrested for taking a cellphone video under a woman’s dress while she was shopping at Dollar General, police say.

Officers called to the store on Pass Road said a woman complained that the man had dreadlocks and was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored shirt.

He had just left the store when officers arrived, Police Maj. Christopher De Back said in a press release.

Police found Frankie Denor McClendon Jr. near the store, De Back said.

McClendon gave officers permission to search his phone, and they found a video showing the victim from underneath her dress, he said.

Police arrested McClendon on a charge of photographing for lewd purposes, a felony.

McClendon was held at the Harrison County jail on a $10,000 bond.

The penalty for taking lewd pictures is five years in prison, or 10 years if the victim is younger than 16.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  