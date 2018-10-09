19-year-old shot multiple times and 1 of 3 suspects is at-large, Gulfport police say

Police have identified three 18-year-old men involved in an armed robbery and shooting they say wounded a 19-year-old at 19th Street and 47th Avenue.
The victim was in serious condition when he was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.
The hospital notified police at 1:24 a.m. Monday that a young man was seriously injured by multiple gunshots, Fulks said.
The wounded man remained hospitalized and in serious condition Tuesday, he said.
The neighborhood he was shot in is a few blocks east of the Naval Construction Battalion Center.
Police arrested Fredrick Quin and Ashia Johnson on Monday night. They both face one count each of armed robbery and aggravated assault.
Kamerson Bettis is sought on the same charges, Fulks said. Police described him as 6-foot-1, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Bettis’ location is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. Or you can email an anonymous tip to www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Quin and Johnson were being held at the Harrison County jail. Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bonds for each at a total of $100,000.
