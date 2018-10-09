She took jewelry from a Vancleave home but didn’t make it past the driveway, sheriff says

A woman who was trying to drive away after burglarizing a Vancleave home hit a road block and is now held at the Jackson County jail, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Ezell said the homeowner’s brother-in-law saw a Nissan Altima at the home on Monday afternoon and blocked the driveway so the driver couldn’t leave.
Sheriff’s deputies discovered the driver of the Altima, 38-year-old Gretchen Fairley, had two bags of items taken from the home, including some jewelry, Ezell said.
Ezell said Fairley was also in possession of a narcotic.
Fairley may have gotten access to the home from an unlocked window, Ezell said.
Fairley was arrested on a felony charge of burglary and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possession of a controlled substance.
Ezell said authorities are investigating to see if Fairley could be connected to a string of other burglaries in the area.
