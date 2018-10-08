Shooting that wounded teen at D’Iberville Walmart was over school rivalry, police say

A shooting reported from a Walmart parking lot led police to a 17-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to his buttocks.
The shooting, reported Sunday about 11:40 p.m., began inside Walmart between school rivals from D’Iberville, St. Martin and Biloxi, D’Iberville Police Capt. Mary Griffin said.
The argument continued in the parking lot of the store on Sangani Boulevard, where things became dangerous as the parties began to leave, he said.
Occupants in one vehicle reportedly shot at another with a paintball gun, and Austin Phu-Quy Nguyen returned fire with a weapon, Griffin said in a news release. A bullet struck the vehicle near the driver’s-side back seat, where the juvenile was sitting.
Officers on their way to Walmart were flagged down at Rudy Moran Park by friends of the wounded teenager, Griffin said.
Police arrested Nguyen, 21, of D’Iberville, on three counts of aggravated assault.
Because of homecoming week, police will have extra patrols in neighborhoods and will monitor events, Griffin said.
Police Chief Wayne Payne, in a written statement, said he wants to remind students and the public that “any malicious act or threat of violence will be handled to the fullest extent of the law.”
Nguyen was being held at the Harrison County jail on bonds that total $250,000 — $100,000 for the wounded juvenile and $75,000 each for the other two in the vehicle he was riding in.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the D’Iberville Police Department at 228-396-4252 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
