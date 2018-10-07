Suspect held in death of woman found in her driveway

Moss Point police have arrested a suspect in the death of a woman found dead in her driveway.
A release from the Moss Point police said both the suspect and the woman’s missing Cadillac Escalade were found in Mississippi on Saturday and have been returned Moss Point. It did not say in what part of the state the vehicle and suspect were found.
Betty J. Vaughans, 58, of Moss point was found dead at her home off Griffin Street on Bellevue Avenue on Thursday morning. Police said her body had obvious signs of trauma.
Police said more information would be released Sunday.
To report information about the case, call Moss Point Police at 228-475-1711 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 with tips.
