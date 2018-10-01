Verdict is near in Jessica Chambers murder trial after judge threatens arrest over breach

A Circuit Court jury entered its second day of deliberations Monday in the capital murder trial of Quinton Tellis, telling the judge they have made progress toward a verdict, the Clarion Ledger reports.
Chambers died after someone set her on fire Dec. 6, 2014, on a rural road in Courtland, a town of only 500 where the petite blond had once been a cheerleader.
Tellis has been tried once for crime, but the first trial ended with a hung jury.
The jury in the second trial began deliberations Sunday afternoon, when someone apparently sneaked a camera into the courtroom, took pictures of the jurors’ faces and posted them on Facebook, the Clarion Ledger reported.
Judge Gerald Chatham was not happy. The Clarion Ledger quoted him saying, “That person will be arrested. This serves as your warning.”
