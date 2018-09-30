Restaurant employee shot by robber is out of the hospital

A fast-food restaurant employee shot during a robbery in Wiggins has been released from the hospital, the chief of police said.
The employee was shot in the back at 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Sonic on East Frontage Drive, according to Chief Matt Barnett. He said the shooter then fled and the employee was able to call police.
Barnett said they have a suspect, a man wearing a brown hoodie with a white stripe. He said the employee was able to give police other information about the subject but he didn’t want to reveal it. He didn’t say what was stolen.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police at 601-928-5444 or to Crimestoppers at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 601-928-5444.
