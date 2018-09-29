Man held in police shootings has been in trouble with police before

Two police officers were killed in a shootout at a home in Brookhaven early Saturday morning.
Cpl. Zack Moak, 31, and patrolman James White, 35, were killed shortly after 5 a.m. at the home on North 6th Street after responding to a report of shots fired, according to Mississippi Department of Public Safety Communication Director Warren Strain.
Marquis Aaron Flowers, 25, the man police say shot them, was wounded. He was taken to a Jackson hospital.
The Daily Leader in Brookhaven reported Flowers was on probation for an auto burglary conviction in Brookhaven early this year when he was charged with fleeing from Natchez police in a stolen vehicle. It is not clear why Flowers was not sent back to prison to serve the time remaining on his sentence.
A public records search revealed his original release date was April 19, 2020. He was sentenced on January 12, 2015, according to those records.
“Let us all pray just now for the family and loved ones of these fallen heroes,” Gov. Phil Bryant tweeted shortly after learning of the deaths. “May the Good Lord hold them in his everlasting arms.”
The Clarion-Ledger in Jackson reported that the two officers, who were wearing bulletproof vests and body cameras, arrived at the scene within minutes of one another.
Police Chief Kenneth Collins at a news conference Saturday called the two officers fallen heroes, according to the Associated Press.
“These are two awesome people who lost their lives this morning in the line of duty. Two heroes lost their lives this morning,” Collins said.
Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296; @jpaulhampton
