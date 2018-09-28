‘Most wanted’ man is captured. He’s accused in a fatal shooting at a Bay St. Louis park.

One of South Mississippi’s most wanted criminal suspects has been arrested and will be brought to Bay St. Louis to face charges in a fatal shooting and armed robbery at a public park.
U.S. Marshals Service found Xavier Lamar Simmons in Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana, about 11:11 p.m. Thursday, Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux said.
Simmons, 19, was sought on charges of murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault from a shooting June 6 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Simmons, of D’Iberville, was featured in the Sun Herald’s latest installment of South Mississippi’s Most Wanted, published Sept. 23.
He is one of two suspects who have been arrested since the latest story was published. More than 178 fugitives spotlighted in the series have been arrested since the series began in 2007.
Ponthieux said Simmons is held pending extradition.
Simmons is accused in a shooting that killed 23-year-old D’Ante Washington and wounded another man. Washington died of a gunshot wound to the head in an armed robbery.
The most-wanted list included 20 fugitives sought on criminal charges in South Mississippi.
Another person on the most recent list, Christina Samson, was arrested Sept. 24. The 32-year-old woman was sought by the D’Iberville Police Department on an embezzlement charge.
Samson was released from the Harrison County jail Sept. 25 on a $25,000 bond.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments