Not-so-smooth criminals gave themselves away while robbing Long Beach bank

The New Orleans criminals who held up a bank in Long Beach on Aug. 16 didn’t go to any great lengths to disguise themselves, which helped the FBI nab them and led to guilty pleas this week in Harrison County Circuit Court.
Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Aaron Rudolph, 26, to 15 years in prison for armed robbery. Richard Williams Jr., 32, will serve 10 years for the same crime. They are ineligible for early release.
Both men were carrying handguns when they robbed First Bank on Klondyke Road in Long Beach just before lunchtime.
“You could see their faces,” Long Beach police Lt. Patrick Craig said. “All they had on was a hat and sunglasses.”
Rudolph’s girlfriend, Kyandre Moten, strolled into the bank about five minutes ahead of the pistol-wielding men, saying she wanted to open an account.
Craig said the FBI was able to identify her from surveillance video because she had nothing covering her face. When agents questioned her, she confessed that she was there to scope out the bank for the robbers, a news release from District Attorney Joel Smith says.
Moten pleaded guilty to accessory to armed robbery and will be sentenced at a later date, the news release says.
