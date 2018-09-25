Man molested minor at Bay St. Louis pier, police chief says

A 36-year-old Mandeville, Louisiana, man is accused of giving a juvenile alcohol before he molested the minor at the Washington Street Pier, Police Chief Gary Ponthieux says.
Police investigated the complaint on Sept. 18 and the juvenile reported he had met the suspect online and agreed to meet him there, Ponthieux said.
Help from area police and tips to Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers helped identify the man and led to his arrest on Tuesday, he said.
The man was arrested on a charge of touching a child for lustful purposes.
The man was being held at the Hancock County jail on a $100,000 bond.
The Sun Herald does not identify suspects in sex crimes unless they face more than one felony, have been indicted or were in a position of trust, such as a school teacher or coach.
