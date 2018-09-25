‘Pastor Jason’ wants your money. His charitable group is himself, Coast sheriff says

A man pretending to be a pastor while scamming money under the guise of helping a children’s group on the Gulf Coast is at it again, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Tommy Alexander Boulton of Lucedale was accused of doing it in 2016, when he was arrested on false pretense charges twice.
Jackson County deputies are looking for him again.
He failed to appear in court and he’s still posing as a pastor to solicit money, Ezell said.
Deputies received a call Sept. 25 saying “Pastor Jason” was soliciting money for a children’s ministry, Ezell said.
He could face a new charge.
Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063.
And anyone who is asked to give donations should confirm the person’s identity and whether it is a legitimate charity or group with tax-exempt 501(c)(3) status, Ezell said.
Comments