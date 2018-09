One person was killed in an overnight shooting in Bay St. Louis.

Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said 36-year-old Raymond Estapa died from a gunshot wound.

Stacey Cato of the Sea Coast Echo via Facebook reports the shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 300 block of Ulman Ave.

No arrests have been made and the shooting is being investigated by the Bay St. Louis Police.

The Sun Herald will update this story as more information becomes available.