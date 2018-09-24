A safe stolen from a George County home was found — underwater— in Biloxi

A safe stolen from a George County home has turned up in an unlikely place — in the Mississippi Sound.
How it got there hasn’t been explained, but one teenager has been arrested on a residential burglary charge and another is sought, George County Sheriff Keith Havard said Monday.
The burglary was reported Aug. 21 at a home in the Merrill community, an area east of the Pascagoula River in the north part of the county.
Items reported stolen were a Liberty safe, firearms, electronics and jewelry, Havard said.
Investigators gathered evidence pointing to suspects and a possible location for the safe, he said.
Officers with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources and E & M Towing pulled the safe up from waters at the old Broadwater Marina, a west Biloxi boating area destroyed by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
The safe appeared to be intact when it was retrieved.
Deputies have arrested Ashton Lee Menefee, 18, of Saucier on a charge of burglary of a dwelling. He was being held in George County on a $20,000 bond.
Havard identified the other suspect as Kelien Andreus Hawkins, a 19-year-old Biloxi resident who reportedly has connections in Waveland.
Hawkins is 5-foot-9, has a slender build and brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Hawkins is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Or tipsters can give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or at GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous while contacting Crime Stoppers, even while collecting a reward.
