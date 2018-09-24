Third suspect arrested in Gulfport shooting that left a man in critical condition

A 27-year-old suspect in an armed robbery and shooting that critically wounded a man has been taken into custody.
Gulfport police have said the victim was shot several times April 28 in a robbery on 30th Avenue and 12th Street.
Police identified Christopher Demetrice Henderson as a suspect in the shooting while announcing the arrests later that day of London Shacore Taylor, 20, and Shannon Bernard Durr.
Henderson and Taylor, of Sylacauga, Alabama, and Durr, of Gulfport, are accused in a holdup and shooting reported at 2:21 a.m. in an area near Mississippi Power Co. and an Exxon station, a couple of blocks from the beach.
Police arrested Henderson on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault on Saturday. Taylor and Durr were arrested on the same charges.
A motive wasn’t immediately available Monday. Also, it wasn’t clear if Henderson is the alleged shooter or if more than one of the three allegedly fired shots. Anyone who participates in any way in an armed robbery faces the same charge.
Henderson was being held at the Harrison County jail Monday on bonds that total $400,000.
Charges against Taylor and Durr have been turned over to a Harrison County grand jury. They are free on bonds of $250,000 for Taylor and $100,000 for Durr, the jail docket shows.
