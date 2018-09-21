If you used a card at this Coast gas station, you might want to check your account

Anyone who has used a credit-card machine lately at Kangaroo Express on Beach Boulevard might want to check their account because Long Beach police are investigating installation of a skimming device at the convenience store and gas station.
Police Chief Billy Seal said the investigation began after three males were seen entering the store around dawn Wednesday and removed a device from the machine located next to the cash register. Police do not know how long the device was on the machine at the station two blocks west of Cleveland Avenue.
A news release says police are looking for three individuals: a heavyset male wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt, black athletic pants, dark shoes and glasses, and two suspects who wore long-sleeve, buttoned-down shirts, dark hats and athletic slides. All three suspects are white.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 228-865-1981 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online to Crime Stoppers.
