Jeffrey Rydell Brown, 37 Arrested Sept. 20, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a counterfeit instrument and failure to stop a motor vehicle when an officer signals, and a misdemeanor charge of simple assault, domestic violence.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018

By Sun Herald

September 21, 2018 09:55 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made from Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

