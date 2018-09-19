Homeless man sentenced for killing friend who put a roof over his head in Gulfport

A Harrison County jury has found Stephen Redmond guilty in the fatal shooting of Robert Walters, who had become friends with Redmond’s estranged wife.
The jury handed down its verdict Wednesday, the District Atttorney’s Office said.
The penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison.
Redmond was homeless and living temporarily at Walters’ house in the Hidden Oaks subdivision, a neighborhood south of Three Rivers Road and just west of Turtle Creek Parkway.
Walters, 48, was shot in the chest at his home on Skye Court on April 4, 2007.
Walters was a sales representative for Corso Inc.
Here’s a recap of the testimony jurors heard on Tuesday.
- The night before Walters was killed, Stephen Redmond and his estranged wife, along with a man named Christopher Weaver, partied at Walters’ home. All four of them were smoking pot, snorting meth and drinking.
- Weaver and Redmond left the day on a trip to New Orleans to celebrate Weaver’s birthday while Walters took Redmond’s wife to visit her children in Stone County.
- At some point, Weaver’s gun, a .22-caliber Ruger, was stolen from his truck.
- When Redmond returned to the Coast, he found Walters and his wife together in Walters’ home.
- Weaver testified that Walters and Redmond argued before the gun went off. Walters was shot.
- Walters, who was wounded, ran to his bedroom. Stephen Redmond’s wife followed, Weaver said.
Walters died in the hospital about an hour later.
Stephen Redmond’s attorney did not dispute the fact of the shooting. Instead, attorney Theressia Lyons claimed the jury should be able to consider a charge of manslaughter, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
SunHerald reporter Anita Lee contributed to this report.
Comments