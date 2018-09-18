Thieves didn’t have to break in to steal an SUV parked at mall. They used a tow truck.

The owner of a 2005 Ford Expedition had a surprise when his SUV disappeared from its parking spot in front of Edgewater Mall.
The man’s vehicle had broken down and when he returned to it, the SUV had been stolen, police say.
But the thieves didn’t break in, they used a tow truck to haul it away.
Surveillance footage obtained by police shows a truck with a red cab illegally towing the SUV on Sept. 5, Police Major Christopher De Back said.
Neither the mall nor the owner of the SUV authorized the tow, De Back said. And it wasn’t wanted for repossession, investigators confirmed.
Anyone information about the theft is asked to call the Biloxi Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 228-435-6112 or police dispatchers at 228-392-0641. Or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or giving a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
