George County had a rash of burglaries. Now two teens are behind bars, sheriff says.

Two 18-year-olds are accused in a string of burglaries that stretched from vehicles to homes to businesses in two communities, Sheriff Keith Havard said.
The stolen items included firearms, Havard said.
Investigators had been checking on burglaries reported over the past few days when search warrants showed even more crimes had occurred and who was involved, Havard said.
Eight auto burglaries had been reported overnight Sept. 13 in the Rocky Creek community. A residential burglary was reported Sept. 11 in the Agricola community.
Investigators came up with more than what they’d expected, Havard said.
Deputies searched the home of Coy Mitchell White III in the Barton community and his vehicle, found in Rocky Creek, he said.
Deputies recovered weapons, electronics, cash, drugs, paraphernalia and firearm accessories, Havard said.
Evidence also led to charges against Jerry Martinez, he said.
Investigators arrested White on six counts involving home and business burglaries. They arrested Martinez on five counts of commercial burglary.
The investigation continues and more arrests are expected, the sheriff said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or give a tip on the sheriff’s website, GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
Or give an anonymous tip on a crime by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
