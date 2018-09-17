South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sept. 14-16, 2018

Amber Rose Meyers, 31 Arrested September 16, 2018, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance. She also is on a hold for MDOC.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Aaron Bartlett Huddleston, 44 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Gautier Police on a charge of auto burglary and misdemeanor charges of contempt of court and failure to appear.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Andrea Lou Gramm, 26 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Biloxi Police on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, drug court violation. She also is on a hold for Jackson County.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Andrew James Rocker, 18 Arrested September 15, 2018, by Biloxi Police on two charges of commercial burglary and misdemeanor charges of careless driving and no license.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Brandon Lamar Lawson, 34 Arrested September 14, 2018, by MDOC on a probation warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Brett Daniel Petry, 30 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of aggravated robbery. He has waived extradition and is on a hold for Ohio Department of Corrections.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Buddy Randall Cox, 21 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of felonious child abuse causing serious bodily harm.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Chasity Osborney Cousan, 25 Arrested September 15, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant charging her with uttering forgery and a charge of felony shoplifting.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Cody Allan Lafontaine, 33 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Corey Chandler Cauley, 45 Arrested September 15, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of cocaine HCL.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
David Robin Snyder, 48 Arrested September 15, 2018, by Gulfport Police on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of pharmaceuticals. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of pharmaceuticals and contempt of court.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Davonta Lee Battle, 22 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Long Beach Police on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Dwayne James Lizana, 26 Arrested September 15, 2018, by Gulfport Police on parole warrants of possession of a controlled substance, counts 1 and 2 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as well as a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Elizabeth Louise Fountain, 23 Arrested September 15, 2018, by Biloxi Police on a probation warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor bench warrants.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
James Caris Ashley, 38 Arrested Sept. 15, 2018, by Biloxi Police on an alias capias warrant charging him with trafficking in controlled substances.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
James Thomas Hopkins, 35 Arrested Sept. 16, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Jasmine Shalacy Jones, 28 Arrested September 16, 2018, by MHP on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of speeding, reckless driving, possession of paraphernalia and DUI other.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Cody Nathaniel Jarrell, 26 Arrested September 16, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a probation warrant charging him with DUI offense. He also faces felony charges of DUI 4th offense and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and misdemeanor charges of no license, disorderly conduct and disobeying traffic control devices.
John Joseph Ray III, 42 Arrested September 15, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of shoplifting. He is on a hold for Grenada Police.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Jonathan Wade Collier, 43 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on charges of failure to register as a sex offender and probation violation.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Joshua Denson Allen, 29 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Joshua Deandre Jones, 26 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Kenneth James Sellier, 59 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of grand larceny and misdemeanor charges of possession of paraphernalia and contempt of court. He has waived extradition is being held for Slidell Police.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Malinda Marie Tennort, 36 Arrested September 15, 2018, by Ocean Springs Police on a charge of murder.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Maya Angelica Hill, 29 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a parole warrant charging her with possession of cocaine.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Merrell Octavius Pope, 18 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Nathan Arron Bret, 41 Arrested September 16, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Phillip Michael Holder, 26 Arrested September 16, 2018, by Gulfport Police on an alias capias warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon after a felony conviction, as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Phillip D. Hosey, 51 Arrested Sept. 14, 2018, by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Hancock County Adult Detention Center
Rhyheim Elizea Young, 20 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Pascagoula Police on a charge of drive-by shooting. He also faces misdemeanor charges of simple assault and five counts of failure to appear.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Richard Aaron Broussard, 29 Arrested September 16, 2018, by Biloxi Police on a charge of aggravated assault on a police officer. He also is on a hold for Bexar County, Texas.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Robert Lynn Brumbraugh III, 39 Arrested September 14, 2018, by MDOC on a probation warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Samantha Jaye Saucier-Dunham, 31 Arrested September 16, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on alias capias warrants charging her with three counts of credit card fraud.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Shand Tate Jones, 45 Arrested September 15, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of cocaine HCL and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Steven Chase Hotoph, 32 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of receiving stolen property.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Thomas Charles Cannette II, 26 Arrested September 14, 2018, by MDOC on a probation violation.
Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Tyler Jayton Triplett Bang, 18 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of burglary of a dwelling.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
William Roy Ogle, 39 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
Winston Lamar Thompson, 29 Arrested September 14, 2018, by Biloxi Police on a charge of aggravated assault.
Harrison County Adult Detention Center
