Coast gas station clerk wounded during shootout with armed robber, police say

A gas station clerk was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with an attempted armed robber early Wednesday, and police are looking for the suspect.
A man wearing a white, hooded Aeropostale sweatshirt and blue jeans, came into A & A Food Mart Gas Station on Main Street just before 1 a.m. Wednesday and showed a handgun while demanding the clerk give him money from the register, Police Chief Brandon Ashley.
The store clerk also displayed a weapon, and a shootout began, he said. The clerk was shot in the abdomen.
The suspect ran out of the store and the wounded clerk was taken to Singing River Hospital, where he was rushed into surgery, Ashley said. The man was in critical condition.
It’s unclear who fired the first shot, but the suspect was the first to pull out a gun, Ashley said.
It’s also unclear if the suspect was wounded. Police are checking with area hospitals but have not found a shooting victim that could be the suspect, he said.
Anyone who can help identify the suspect is asked to call Det. Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.
Tipster also can remain anonymous (while qualifying for a possible reward) by calling Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898 or giving a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments