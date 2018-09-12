Moss Point police find 2 men hiding in storage closet at elementary school

Moss Point police say they found two men hiding in a storage closet after a report of a burglary at an elementary school on Tuesday.
At 7:22 p.m. a caller told police two men entered the Charlotte Hyatt School, and officers found a door that had been forced open.
Benjamin Eugene Stork, 47, and Steven Andrew Hester, 27, both of Moss Point, were arrested on charges of commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Police did not say if the men were attempting to steal any items, or what the items may have been.
Their bond was set at $20,000 each. Both men were taken to the Jackson County jail.
