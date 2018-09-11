Odis Thomas
Crime

It started as an argument. Then the shooting started, Gulfport police say

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 11, 2018 10:29 AM

Gulfport

Gulfport police say an argument between two men Monday afternoon led to a shooting.

Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Odis Thomas, 25, was arrested Monday on a charge of shooting into a dwelling. Jefferius McFarland, 20, was arrested early Tuesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault.

Fulks said police responded to a call Monday afternoon of two men shooting at each other at Magnolia State Apartments at 1005 W Birch Drive. A vehicle was struck by a bullet during the exchange of fire, he said.

Thomas was arrested at the scene and McFarland was taken into police custody about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner set the bonds for Thomas and McFarland at $200,000 each.

By

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

