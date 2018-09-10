Police chased Porsche stolen from Ocean Springs Harbor while owner was on a boat, cops say

An Alabama man was arrested Saturday after police say he stole sports car from the Ocean Springs Harbor while its owner was on a boat.
Ocean Springs police Capt. William Jackson said Anthony Wayne Murphy, 21, of Grand Bay, Alabama, was arrested on charges of taking a motor vehicle, eluding, disregarding a traffic device and reckless driving.
Jackson said in a news release that police received reports of a speeding Porsche on Bienville Boulevard at about 2:35 p.m.
An officer stopped the vehicle, Jackson said, but the driver of the Porsche jumped out, then jumped back in and took off, weaving in and out of traffic.
The driver of the Porsche hit another vehicle at the intersection of Hanshaw Road and Bienville Boulevard. Murphy was arrested at the scene of the crash, Jackson said.
He said the 1991 silver Porsche was stolen from Ocean Springs Harbor while its owner was on a boat.
Murphy’s bond was set at $25,990 by Judge Matthew Mestayer.
