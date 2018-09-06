Moss Point man accused of having child pornography

Suspicious activity on a computer at a Moss Point home has led to a man’s arrest on a child pornography charge. Attorney General Jim Hood said.
State agents and Jackson County deputy sheriffs arrested Kevin Martin, 24, at his home on Wednesday.
His home address wasn’t available.
Martin was taken to the Jackson County jail, where he remained in custody Thursday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.
The attorney general’s office has an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which assisted in the investigation, Hood said.
His office has a cybercrime unit with technology that can find child pornography on the Internet, which investigators can use to find Internet Protocol Service addresses to determine who is downloading or distributing sexually explicit images of children.
Hood did not say if someone gave a tip or if cybercrime investigators found the alleged child porn.
Exploitation carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
Hood said Special Assistant AG Brandon Ogburn will prosecuted the case.
