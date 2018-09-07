‘Big Head,’ a major supplier of meth, heroin and more, sentenced in Gulfport

His friends call him “Big Head,” and for at least a year, he was a major supplier of heroin, crystal meth, cocaine and marijuana for the Mississippi Coast.
The 47-year-old man from Edinburg, Texas, had made frequent trips to Mexico since 2010, which helped him provide drugs brought to Harrison County and neighboring areas, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and court papers.
Jose Luis Chavez pleaded guilty to a drug-trafficking conspiracy on Feb. 15, admitting he had the help of at least three others, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and DEA Assistant Special Agent Derryle Smith said in a news release.
Chavez received a prison term Thursday of 14 years and three months. He faced 10 years to life. U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden also fined Chevez $15,000.
He admitted supplying 100 kilos or more of marijuana, 500 grams or more of cocaine, 100 grams or more of heroin, and 50 grams or more of pure meth. Federal sentencing guidelines base recommended prison terms on the type of drug and the minimum amount of grams or kilos.
Chavez is the last of four associates to be sentenced on guilty pleas.
Arnulfo Garza “Peaty” Gonzalez, 41, of Houston, delivered drugs including more than 50 grams of crystal meth to a Gulfport home, court papers show. He’s serving 18 years and seven months.
Tambra Brown, 30, of Grenada, Mississippi, traveled to Houston to pick up cocaine, meth with a 90-percent purity level or money and brought it to the Mississippi Coast, federal officials have said. She’s serving 14 years and seven months.
Juan Luis “Flaco” Cantu, 24, from La Joya, Texas, was a drug supplier who introduced people to each other to distribute cocaine and marijuana on the Coast, the DEA has said. Cantu is serving six years and two months.
The FBI Safe Streets Task Force assisted in the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk, prosecuted the case.
