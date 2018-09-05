‘She was obviously jealous,’ prosecutor says in love triangle killing in Gulfport

A woman fatally shot her girlfriend’s former lover in the couple’s home on the Biloxi River after her girlfriend and the ex-boyfriend spent the day together, court testimony shows.
The former lovers texted each other after the woman went home, and things went awry when her girlfriend, 28-year-old Sandra Goff, returned to their home and learned about the events, Harrison County prosecuting attorney Herman Cox said.
The ex-boyfriend, Michael Paul Lossett, then showed up at the couple’s home with a friend, but the friend left, he said.
Cox said Goff “was obviously jealous,” and told Lossett to leave, according to recent testimony of Gulfport Police Det. Bruce Archebelle.
Goff’s girlfriend called police at 8:47 p.m. Aug. 7 to the neighborhood in the 13000 block of River Road, which is west of Mississippi 605.
A dispatcher could hear the girlfriend telling Goff to get rid of the rifle, Cox said.
Lossett was 38.
Goff’s girlfriend told police she had been standing in front of Lossett when Goff shot him, an affidavit shows.
Goff admitted shooting him, saying Lossett had been yelling at her girlfriend, the document says.
In the girlfriend’s first statement to police, she reportedly said there was no arguing — that Goff had simply asked Lossett to leave. But she later told the detective in a recorded statement that Goff and Lossett had an argument.
The girlfriend said Goff grabbed a .22-caliber rifle and shot Lossett in the chest, according to testimony.
Under cross-examination at Goff’s preliminary hearing, the girlfriend said Lossett hadn’t threatened to harm or kill Goff, Cox said.
Goff allegedly threw the rifle in the river. Cox said police were unable to recover it.
Police arrested Goff on a first-degree murder charge with bond set at $1 million.
Goff can’t make bail because her bond has been revoked on an indicted charge of taking a motor vehicle. Her $2,500 bond on that charge has been revoked.
Goff is accused of stealing a vehicle left unlocked and running while its owner went into Office Depot on Promenade Parkway in D’Iberville on Dec. 12, 2017, an affidavit shows. D’Iberville police recovered the stolen Nissan Quest four days later in Jackson County.
