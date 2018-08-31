Dogs find remains of Biloxi woman reported missing 5 months ago. A man is in custody.

The remains of a 21-year-old Biloxi woman missing for five months were found in woods near Cemetery Road on Friday, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Amber Rose Barnett’s mother had reported her missing to the Biloxi Police Department on Feb. 22.
The last person known to be in contact with her has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder, Peterson said.
Deputies arrested Wayne Claude Adams, 28, of Gulfport, on Friday.
Information on the cause of death and a possible motive were not immediately available.
Peterson said Harrison County investigators and members of Gulf Coast Search and Rescue used dogs to help find her remains west of Cemetery Road in an area north of George Ladner Road.
“Although we believe these remains to be that of Amber Barnett, the remains will be sent to the Mississippi Crime laboratory for positive DNA results,” Peterson said.
At the time of her disappearance, Biloxi police said it was believed that Barnett was alive and well.
“It appears she is fine and just out there somewhere,” Biloxi Maj. Chris De Back told the Sun Herald in March.
Adams was booked at the Harrison County jail and was being held on a $1 million bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
