Moss Point man threatened to kill woman and ‘shoot up her house,’ police say

A man who stalked a woman he had previously dated busted out the windows of her car and made threats to kill her, police said. And then he allegedly offered her money to drop charges against him.
The woman had already documented previous threats with police, and called them again anyway, leading to the man’s arrest on multiple charges, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
“He had been sending threatening text messages, threatening her life, and threatened to shoot up her house when he showed up at her home,” Ashley said.
Jimmy Lee Shoemaker, 42, also violated a protection order by trespassing and stalking her, Ashley said.
Police had a warrant for Shoemaker’s arrest on other charges and before they found him, he had contacted the woman and tried to bribe her, leading to another charge, Ashley said.
Police arrested him Wednesday after they saw him going into a business.
Shoemaker’s bonds total $265,000.
The bonds include $250,000 for bribery, $15,000 for felony malicious mischief, and $3,650 on misdemeanor charges of stalking, malicious mischief and leaving the scene.
He remained in custody Thursday at the Jackson County jail.
