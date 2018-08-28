Laurel man found not guilty in his girlfriend’s fatal shooting

A Franklin County jury has found a Laurel man not guilty of manslaughter in the killing of his 23-year-old girlfriend.
The jury handed down its verdict Tuesday morning for 39-year-old Gregory Burroughs in the fatal shooting of Katherine Sinclair, the Laurel Leader-Call announced in a live video on its Facebook page.
Laurel is known nationwide for a couple who has a home renovation show on HGTV.
The jury returned its verdict in the trial’s seventh day.
Burroughs was accused of shooting Sinclair in the garage of his upscale home in Laurel’s Windermere subdivision on June 1, 2017. Sinclair died the next day.
She was found partially clothed with her gun in her right hand, and was shot behind her right ear.
The jury heard testimony that the couple had argued in text messages and Burroughs had threatened to kill her, according to Leader-Call coverage of the trial.
The jury also head that both had gunshot residue on their hands and Sinclair was left-handed while Burroughs is right-handed.
Police did not send the gun to a crime lab to test for fingerprints, blood or tissue, testimony showed, the newspaper said. Police seized a gun holster found next to Sinclair but it was washed away in a flood from an evidence room.
Burroughs had faced up to 25 years if found guilty.
Jones County Judge Dal Williamson presided over the case.
The trial was held in Meadville, the Franklin County seat, in a change of venue at the request of Burrough’s attorney, who cited pre-trial publicity.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
Comments