Woman hospitalized after fight involving razor blade, Moss Point police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

August 27, 2018 05:45 PM

Moss Point

A woman cut another female with a razor blade in a fight, causing a 12- to 13-inch gash on the other woman’s arm, police said.

What the fight was about wasn’t clear, but the wounded woman “suffered a significant injury,” Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.

The fight occurred Sunday on Meridian Street, Ashley said. The neighborhood is between Main and Lester streets.

The wounded woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police arrested Jossie Marlon Wilson, 54, on a charge of aggravated assault.

Wilson was being held with no bond Monday at the Jackson County jail.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

