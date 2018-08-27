Woman hospitalized after fight involving razor blade, Moss Point police say

A woman cut another female with a razor blade in a fight, causing a 12- to 13-inch gash on the other woman’s arm, police said.
What the fight was about wasn’t clear, but the wounded woman “suffered a significant injury,” Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
The fight occurred Sunday on Meridian Street, Ashley said. The neighborhood is between Main and Lester streets.
The wounded woman was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police arrested Jossie Marlon Wilson, 54, on a charge of aggravated assault.
Wilson was being held with no bond Monday at the Jackson County jail.
