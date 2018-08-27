Man wanted in Alabama killing may be in Biloxi, police say

A man wanted in the murder of a victim found in a freshly dug grave outside the city limits of Eufaula, Alabama, is believed to be in the Biloxi or Mobile areas.

The Eufaula Police Department and federal marshals are looking for Robert Dean “Bobby” Thomas, a Eufaula man sought in the March 24 killing of Deyasmine Keyon Sheppard.

Police announced a warrant for Thomas’ arrest on Monday, saying he is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Sheppard was last seen leaving his home in a silver Lincoln town car on March 24, according to Eufaula Police. Police later found the car in neighboring Russell County.

Police in April used phone records to track where Sheppard had last been and officers found his remains April 19 in a shallow grave, Police Chief Steve Watkins told the Dothan Eagle.

Dean, 45, is white, 6-foot-1, weighs 175 pounds and has blue eyes.





Anyone who sees him is asked to call their local law enforcement department.





Thomas’ possible connections to Biloxi and Mobile weren’t immediately clear. The Sun Herald was unable to reach the Eufaula police chief.

Police arrested Jesse James Maness, 24, of Eufaula, on a murder charge the day the remains were found. They arrested Isabella Elizabeth Dooley, 22, also of Eufaula, the next day, according to the police department’s Facebook page.