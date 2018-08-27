Gage Lexington Harris, 26 Arrested Aug. 26, 2018, by Pascagoula Police on a probation violation.
Gage Lexington Harris, 26 Arrested Aug. 26, 2018, by Pascagoula Police on a probation violation. Jackson County Adult Detention Center
Gage Lexington Harris, 26 Arrested Aug. 26, 2018, by Pascagoula Police on a probation violation. Jackson County Adult Detention Center

Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018

By Sun Herald

August 27, 2018 09:37 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

A selection of the felony arrests made my South Mississippi law enforcement Aug 18-24, 2018. Charges listed are provided by the arresting agency.

By

  Comments  