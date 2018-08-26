Howard Osby Jr., 64, was arrested Aug. 25, 2018, by Gulfport Police on a charge of operation of a vehicle while under influence of intoxicating liquor.
Crime

South Mississippi felony arrest mugshots for Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018

By Sun Herald

August 26, 2018 10:08 AM

Here are the felony arrests that were made on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, by Mississippi Coast law enforcement officers.

The charges listed were those shown on county jail dockets at the time they were accessed by the Sun Herald.

The Sun Herald compiles these reports each day, based on the previous day’s arrests.

Felony arrests are compiled from Harrison, Hancock and Jackson County adult detention center dockets.

The felony arrests are only charges. They are not an admission of guilt, nor do they represent a conviction.

A selection of the felony arrests made my South Mississippi law enforcement Aug 18-24, 2018.

