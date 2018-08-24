They boated to a shipyard to steal copper, Moss Point police say. Who else is doing it?

Investigators have been trying to figure out who has been stealing copper wire from VT Halter Marine after hours at the waterfront shipbuilding business.
Police were looking around the Bounds Lake area off the Escatawpa River when they saw a couple in a small fishing boat at the boat launch. They had copper wire and other electrical items from the shipyard in the boat and were about to leave, Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
Police arrested the couple, but they don’t believe they’re the only ones who have been using a boat to reach the shipyard for thefts, Ashley said.
Police arrested Dakota Cunningham, 32, and Mechell Duvall, age unavailable, on a charge of possession of burglary tools on Monday. The charge is a felony.
Police also arrested Duvall on a charge of petit larceny. The value of the copper wire and other materials seized is less than $1,000, according to Ashley.
Cunningham was found with five grams of meth, leading to a felony drug possession charge, he said.
Cunningham was being held at the Jackson County jail on bonds that total $12,500. However, his bond has been revoked on an unrelated felony charge, so he can’t post bail.
Duvall’s bail amount was not available.
Anyone who knows anything about people boating to the shipyard to steal copper wire is asked to call Detective Kevin Johnson or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-474-0168. Or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-878-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
