A fight broke out in a Burger King. But it wasn’t the customers, Gautier police say.

An argument between two Burger King workers escalated to a fight, and when one of them pulled out a knife, they kept fighting, an investigator said.
A man and woman at the Burger King on U.S. 90 at Dolphin Drive had been arguing inside the restaurant about comments that had been made, Investigator Jay Hunter said.
“The woman wanted the man to apologize, but he didn’t want to,” Hunter said.
The man went outside on a break and came back intoxicated, according to the woman’s complaint.
The woman told officers they began to fight and Thomas John Brown pulled out a knife. The woman fell during the fight and was injured, but apparently not by the knife, Hunter said.
Someone called police about 10:06 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers suspected Brown had been drinking, Hunter said, and arrested him on a charges of aggravated assault, public drunk, public profanity and disorderly conduct.
Hunter said he was waiting to hear back from the restaurant manager Thursday afternoon and to view store video. He has been unable to interview the victim, he said.
No information was available on the victim’s injuries.
Brown was being held with no bond on the felony at the Jackson County jail. Bonds on the misdemeanors total $2,400, the jail docket shows.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
