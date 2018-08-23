Crime Stoppers needs help solving these crimes. And they’re upping the reward.

Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is increasing the amount of reward money for tips leading to an arrest in unsolved crimes along the Coast.
Crime Stoppers is increasing the award to $2,500 in major cases, mostly involving unsolved murders and high-profile missing person cases.
Officials made the announcement Thursday and reiterated that all tips are confidential, whether they are called in, reported online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or are sent via text to the crime-fighting organization.
Most recently, Crime Stoppers fielded calls that assisted in the investigation and arrests of four men accused in a Feb. 5 armed home invasion and murder during a Superbowl party in Moss Point.
Other arrests are expected in that case.
Crime Stoppers is able to offer reward money that is raised at fundraisers and other events.
Here are a few highlighted cases in which Coast law enforcement officials are searching for suspects:
- Effie Kate Ware, 50: Ware was identified in casino video removing a wallet from someone’s purse and stealing money. The crime occurred in November 2010. Biloxi police are investigating.
- Douglas William Falls, 56: Falls is wanted in a Jan. 23, 2014, armed robbery of a man. Biloxi police are investigating.
- Si Van Tran, no age available: Tran is wanted for stealing someone’s identity to steal money. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
- Jose Chacon-Posada, no age available: Chacon-Posada is wanted for failure to go to court on federal charges accusing him of smuggling immigrants into South Mississippi. He has been known to work as bus or van driver in Houston, Arkansas and Mexico. U.S. Marshals are investigating.
- Tammy Lynn Dogruogullari, no age available: Dogruogullari is accused in the Dec. 28, 2009, burglary at New Family Life Church in Biloxi. She speaks fluent Spanish is known to use different aliases. Biloxi police are investigating.
The Sun Herald also featured this week cold cases Crime Stoppers is currently featuring for tips in those cases.
To report crimes, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898, log on to mscoastcrimestoppers.com and leave a tip or text a tip in.
