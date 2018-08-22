Gulfport Police want help to identify two males who robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint early on Aug. 21, 2018.
Armed robbers at Gulfport diner wore ‘Scream’ masks. Do you know them?

By Robin Fitzgerald

August 22, 2018 01:00 PM

Two males wearing Ghostface masks robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance cameras at the diner at 2233 East Pass Road took pictures, which police have shared with the media. The Waffle House is a near Oakleigh Avenue, just west of DeBuys Road.

Ghostface masks, said to look like a ghost in pain, were made popular by the 1996 horror movie, “Scream.”

No one was hurt in the 3:07 a.m. holdup on Tuesday, Police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said.

The robbers wore dark pants, hooded jackets and what appears to be long, white shirts hanging below their jackets.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Robin Fitzgerald

